Announcers and viewing options for 49ers vs. Packers in NFC Divisional round

After dispatching the Dallas Cowboys during the WIld Card round, the San Francisco 49ers will try to record an even bigger upset during the Divisional round this Saturday night: Defeating the Green Bay Packers at frigid Lambeau Field. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will be aired on FOX. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be in the booth while Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will serve as the sideline reporters.

The 52-year-old Buck has been one of the most prominent play-by-play announcers for more than half of his life. He began his long-standing NFL on FOX career by doing play-by-play in 1994. He has also been the network’s top baseball announcer since 1996. He has called all but three World Series since ‘96 as well as six Super Bowls. Aikman was a color analyst on all of those Super Bowls and has worked alongside Buck since 2002. The two covered last week’s Wild Card game between the Eagles and the Buccaneers; Aikman made it pretty obvious during that broadcast that he would have rather been providing commentary for that day’s 49ers-Cowboys game. There’s no word yet on if Aikman would rather be at a different game than the one he’s been assigned this week.

Andrews spent eight years as a field reporter and studio host at ESPN before departing for FOX in 2012. She has been the sideline reporter for the network’s No. 1 NFL broadcast team, with Buck and Aikman, since 2014. Rinaldi just finished his first full year with FOX Sports after nearly 18 years at ESPN, where he became known for his tear-jerking essays and feature reporting.