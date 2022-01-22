Announcers and viewing options for Bengals vs. Titans in AFC Divisional round

The Divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs will begin on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET with a matchup between the fourth-seeded Cincinnati Bengals and the AFC’s top seed, the Tennessee Titans. The game will be aired on CBS and streamed on Paramount+. Ian Eagle will be on the call with analyst Trent Green and sideline reporter Evan Washburn.

Bengals vs. Titans: Gameday announcers

Eagle will be on play-by-play duty about one week after his son, Noah, served as the play-by-play announcer for Nickelodeon’s broadcast of the 49ers-Cowboys game during the Wild Card round. Ian has carried play-by-play duties on the national level since the ‘90s and has covered myriad sports. He has been doing play-by-play on CBS’ No. 2 NFL broadcast since 2014.

Charles Davis was originally scheduled to be the color analyst for this game, but he has been replaced by Green due to COVID protocols. Green, a two-time Pro Bowler and long-time NFL QB, retired in 2009 and went into broadcasting later that year. He has been an NFL color analyst ever since. He has worked for CBS since 2014 and has experience with Eagle as the two were previously paired together on radio broadcasts of Thursday Night Football games.

The 31-year-old Washburn has been a part of CBS’ NFL and NCAA men’s basketball coverage since 2014.