Best Bengals player prop bets for Divisional round

The Cincinnati Bengals travel to take on the Tennessee Titans this week in the divisional round. As 3.5-point underdogs, this isn’t going to be an easy one for the Bengals, but with an offense humming on all cylinders, they can certainly be a force. Kickoff for this one is at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Here are some of our favorite prop bets for individual Bengals players, odds courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook.

Bengals prop bets: 2022 Divisional round

Joe Mixon, Anytime touchdown scorer (-105)

This should come as no surprise. Mixon was held out of the end zone last week, but he scored 16 times this season—13 on the ground and three receiving touchdowns. He’s also got an impressive track record against the AFC South, scoring at least once in each of his last seven games against teams from that division.

Joe Burrow, Over 277.5 passing yards (-115)

Burrow only had 244 yards last week against the Raiders, but the week before that he threw for 446 against the Chiefs. He had 525 passing yards the week before that, against the Ravens. As underdogs, the Bengals are going to have to keep pace with the Titans here, which means more work for Burrow.

Ja’Marr Chase, Over 76.5 receiving yards (-120)

Chase’s 116 yards last week accounted for almost half of Burrow’s passing yards. He’s just so hard to stop, and only one team gave up more yardage to opposing wide receivers than the Titans' pass defense this season.

