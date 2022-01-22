Best Titans player prop bets for Divisional round

Fresh off a bye last week, the AFC’s top-seeded Tennessee Titans welcome the Cincinnati Bengals to town this week for a divisional-round tilt. The Titans are favored by 3.5 points in this one, but with the Bengals passing offense, this one could be even closer. Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Here are some of our favorite prop bets for individual Titans players, odds courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook.

Titans prop bets: 2022 Divisional round

Ryan Tannehill, Over 237.5 passing yards (-115)

Even with Derrick Henry most likely returning this week, I would still look for the Titans to be throwing the ball. Their pass defense isn’t good enough to put a lid on the Bengals, and that means they’re going to need points.

Julio Jones, Under 44.5 receiving yards (-115)

This season has shown us that the under is always a good bet with this version of Julio Jones. He had 58 yards in his last game, but the Titans’ passing attack runs through AJ Brown. And if Henry is back this week, that means even less need for Jones.

AJ Brown, Over 72.5 receiving yards (-115)

When the Titans throw a lot, that usually means nice yardage totals for Brown. Given the Bengals ability to score, it feels like this is the perfect game script for Brown to have a big day.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.