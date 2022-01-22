Best 49ers player prop bets for Divisional round

The Green Bay Packers host the San Francisco 49ers in the division round this weekend. While the Packers are favored by 5.5 points, the Niners have shown a real knack lately for being the underdog. They beat the Cowboys last week on the road, despite Dallas being favored by three. Kickoff for this game is at 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday. Below is a look at some of the best bets 49ers player props.

49ers prop bets: 2022 Divisional round

Deebo Samuel, Anytime touchdown scorer (-105)

Deebo Samuel’s been a scoring machine for the Niners this season. He leads the team with eight rushing scores, and his six receiving touchdowns are tied for the most on the team. Needless to say, nobody else comes close to matching his 14 total touchdowns. Heck, he even has a passing touchdown for good measure. Samuel’s found the end zone in eight the 49ers’ last nine games. He scored a 26-yard rushing touchdown last week against Dallas.

Jimmy Garoppolo, Over 231.5 passing yards (-115)

Last week, Garoppolo threw the ball just 25 times, completing 16 attempts for 172 yards. It’s hard to see the Packers offense being as hamstrung by poor decision making as the Cowboys were last week, which is to say the Niners will likely be having to throw the ball more in this one. The last time these two teams player, back in Week 3, he had 257 passing yards in a narrow loss. Prior to last week’s game, he had at least 235 yards in his last five contests.

Elijah Mitchell, Over 79.5 rushing yards (-115)

While this game could see the Niners passing more than they did last week, you can bet they’re going to lean on the running game as much as they can to start. Mitchell’s had at least 21 rushing attempts in his last six games, getting 27 carries for 96 yards last week—80 yards is a reasonable floor for him, even if the Niners do end up chasing points late.

