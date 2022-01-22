Best Packers player prop bets for Divisional round

After a week to rest, the Green Bay Packers kick off their postseason this weekend by hosting a divisional round game against the San Francisco 49ers. The Packers are favored by 5.5 points, according to the DraftKings sportsbook, but the 49ers were underdogs last week too, and here they are. This should be a good one. Kick off is at 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday. Here’s a look at some best bets for player props for the Packers.

Packers prop bets: 2022 Divisional round

Aaron Rodgers, Over 2.5 passing touchdowns (+160)

This is a little risky considering that Rodgers had three or more touchdowns just six times this season, and he had just two when these teams played back in Week 3. But the Niners are not a team to take for granted, and I think the Packers are going to have to do what they do best—throw the ball.

Allen Lazard, Anytime touchdown scorer (+175)

With Marquez Valdes-Scantling doubtful for this game, that should open up more looks for Lazard. He had a pair of touchdowns against the Lions in Week 18, and he found the end zone five times over his last five games, including a three-game scoring streak to end the season, and he finished the year with a career-high eight touchdowns.

Davante Adams, Over 7.5 receptions (-150)

Again, if the Packers are going to throw the ball a lot in this one, that’s going to translate to plenty of looks for Adams. He had 12 catches on 18 targets in that Week 3 game against the 49ers.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.