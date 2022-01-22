How the public is betting the Bengals vs. Titans in the AFC Divisional round

The Tennessee Titans will get their postseason started after receiving a bye through the Wild Card round, and they’ll get to host the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday afternoon from Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Oddsmakers project this will be a relatively close matchup with the Titans entering as the favorites.

So where are sports bettors going as we get closer to game time? Let’s take a look at betting splits for the Bengals vs. Titans Divisional round matchup as of game day. All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bengals vs. Titans: Point Spread

The Titans are 3.5-point favorites. 58% of the handle is on the Titans to cover and 53% of bets are on the Bengals to cover.

Is the public right? I’m siding with the majority of bettors and take Cincinnati to cover this number. The best unit on the field on a yards per play basis in this matchup is the Bengals offense, while the worst unit is the Titans offense. Derrick Henry is back for Tennessee, but it will be interesting to see how in game shape he really is after not playing since Week 8. The Joe Burrow-to-Ja’Marr Chase connection is becoming unstoppable, and we’ll be on them getting more than a field goal.

Over/Under

Total points is installed at 47.5. 67% of the handle and 66% of the bets are on the over.

Is the public right? No, the under is the play. Tennessee already ran the ball with the second highest rate in the NFL, and now they’re getting Derrick Henry back on the field, they will keep the ball on the ground a ton. That will keep the clock running and the number of possessions down.

Moneyline

The Titans are -180 favorites to win while the Bengals are +155 underdogs. 52% of the handle is on the Titans and 58% of the bets are on the Bengals.

Is the public right? The Titans getting -180 odds isn’t the worst when you’re taking the moneyline favorite, so let’s go with them. They are the fresher team with a major rest advantage, and they’re getting their best player back. It probably won’t be a blowout, but Tennessee is set up to advance to the conference championship game.

