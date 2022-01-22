How the public is betting the 49ers vs. Packers in the NFC Divisional round

The Green Bay Packers earned the top seed in the NFC and will get their postseason started with a home matchup with the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night. With a stand-alone NFL playoff game, bets should come pouring in as we get closer to kickoff.

So where are sports bettors going as we get closer to game time? Let’s take a look at betting splits for the 49ers-Packers Divisional round matchup as of game day. All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

49ers vs. Packers: Point Spread

The Packers are 5.5-point favorites. 75% of the handle and 72% of total bets are on the Packers.

Is the public right? No, the 49ers should cover this spread. San Francisco has the top-ranked offense in terms of yards per play, and they run the ball at the fourth highest rate in the league. Meanwhile, the Packers rank No. 31 in opponent yards per rush attempt. Green Bay’s inability to stop the run should keep this game close, and it’s enough to go against the public and side with the 49ers.

Over/Under

Total points is set at 47. 54% of handle and 61% of bets are on the over.

Is the public right? Yes, this matchup should feature a ton of points on both sides, easily surpassing 47 points. Aaron Rodgers played at an MVP level during the regular season, and it’s hard to criticize a 49ers offense that is at the top in yards per play. The quarterback advantage is obviously on the side of the Packers especially with injuries to Jimmy Garopollo’s thumb and shoulder but if the running game is working, the 49ers will look to keep the ball on the ground as often as possible.

Moneyline

The Packers are -235 favorites to win while the 49ers are +190 underdogs. 72% of handle and 77% of bets are on the Packers to win.

Is the public right? There is not a ton of value on Green Bay with -235 odds especially with the possibility of the Packers being helpless with their rush defense. It doesn’t seem worth risking a lot to gain a little so if I wanted to place a moneyline bet, it would be on the 49ers to pull off a Divisional round upset.

