Who is officiating the Packers-49ers Divisional Round matchup?

The San Francisco 49ers head to frozen Green Bay to take on the Packers this Saturday night. And they won’t be the only people on the field freezing their backsides, the NFL officiating crew led by referee Ron Torbert.

It’s always difficult to get a true idea of how well an officiating crew does their job, but as fans, the fewer delays due to penalties is always a nice thing. Below, we’ll break down how this crew has stacked up against their peers in penalties called and how each team ranks in penalties called against them.

DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the Packers as 6-point favorites over the 49ers.

Officiating crew: 49ers-Packers Divisional round Pos # Name Yrs 2021 crew College Occupation Pos # Name Yrs 2021 crew College Occupation R 62 Ron Torbert 12 Michigan State attorney U 92 Bryan Neale 8 Smith Indiana sales consultant DJ 24 David Oliver 5 Hill Baker information systems manager LJ 59 Rusty Baynes 12 Boger Auburn-Montgomery general manager, safety services FJ 25 Ryan Dickson 5 Torbert Utah commercial real estate developer SJ 41 Boris Cheek 26 Allen Morgan State retired director of operations and management BJ 93 Scott Helverson 19 Kemp Iowa sales, printing and promotions RO Roddy Ames 4 Hill Colby College attorney RA Joe Wollan 2 Hill St. Thomas recruiting ALT R Brad Allen 8 Pembroke State non-profit CEO ALT U Tab Slaughter 2 Blakeman Arkansas State chief operating officer ALT DJ Jerod Phillips 6 Martin Northeastern State elementary school teacher ALT FJ Mike Weatherford 20 Novak Oklahoma State oil and gas business ALT BJ Tony Josselyn 4 Torbert Eastern Kentucky probation officer

Penalties called

Torbert’s crew this season called the second-fewest penalties per game of any crew, while the Packers have a record of 6-2 and the 49ers have a record of 3-5 with Torbert at the helm all time. Torbert refereed the 49ers-Jaguars game and the Packers-Washington and Packers-Bears games in 2021 for reference.

If we break it down further, out of 17 total crews, Torberts’s crew ranked:

Holding: 7th

Pass interference: 13th

Roughing the passer: 5th

Unsportsmanlike conduct: 17th

Penalty yards: 9th

Team penalties

On the season, the Packers have accrued the fewest total penalties in the league, with 86, while the 49ers had 127, ranking them 20th. If you look at the penalties on a per play basis, the Packers have had the second-fewest, while the 49ers rank 19th in that category.