49ers vs. Packers inactives: Who is not playing for San Francisco in Divisional Round

We discuss the gameday inactives for the 49ers and their impact in the Divisional round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs against the Packers.

By DKNation Staff
Event Name: NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys
Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The 49ers defeated the Cowboys 23-17.
Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers meet the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round of the playoffs for an opportunity to play in the NFC championship game. The 49ers hope to play in their second title game over the last three years while the Packers look to make it a third straight appearance. Here’s a look at San Francisco’s injury report and potential inactives ahead of Saturday’s game, with the official list coming through approximately 90 minutes before kickoff.

49ers inactives/players with injury designation

CB Ambry Thomas (questionable) - knee
DE Jordan Willis (questionable) - ankle

The impact

The Packers have one of the league’s best offenses, so the 49ers ideally would like to have these defensive players available Saturday. Nick Bosa, who was listed as questionable with a concussion, has cleared the league’s protocols and will play Saturday. That’s big news for San Francisco, as Bosa is arguably the team’s best defensive player and one of the league’s game-wrecking talents on that defensive line.

