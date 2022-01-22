49ers vs. Packers inactives: Who is not playing for San Francisco in Divisional Round

The San Francisco 49ers meet the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round of the playoffs for an opportunity to play in the NFC championship game. The 49ers hope to play in their second title game over the last three years while the Packers look to make it a third straight appearance. Here’s a look at San Francisco’s injury report and potential inactives ahead of Saturday’s game, with the official list coming through approximately 90 minutes before kickoff.

49ers inactives/players with injury designation

CB Ambry Thomas (questionable) - knee

DE Jordan Willis (questionable) - ankle

The impact

The Packers have one of the league’s best offenses, so the 49ers ideally would like to have these defensive players available Saturday. Nick Bosa, who was listed as questionable with a concussion, has cleared the league’s protocols and will play Saturday. That’s big news for San Francisco, as Bosa is arguably the team’s best defensive player and one of the league’s game-wrecking talents on that defensive line.