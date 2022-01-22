Bengals vs. Titans inactives: Who is not playing for Cincinnati in Divisional Round

The Cincinnati Bengals finally broke their lengthy playoff drought with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders in the wild-card game, setting them up for a showdown with the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round. The Bengals head into the game healthy, which is great news for Cincinnati fans. Here’s a look at Cincinnati’s injury report and potential inactives ahead of Saturday’s game, with the official list coming out about 90 minutes before the game starts.

Bengals inactives/players with injury designation

WR Stanley Morgan (questionable) - hamstring

The impact

Trey Hendrickson was the big concern for Bengals fans, but he cleared concussion protocol and is good to go. Morgan wasn’t likely to see the field much anyway with Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd healthy, so his injury status is unlikely to affect the outcome of the game. The Bengals have a clean bill of health, which is the first step to upsetting the Titans Saturday.