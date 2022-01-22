Titans vs. Bengals inactives: Who is not playing for Tennessee in Divisional Round

The Tennessee Titans hold the AFC’s No. 1 seed and will be in action after a bye week, taking on the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round of the playoff. The Titans have overcome some significant injuries over the course of the season to secure the top seed, and should be getting those key players back for this contest. Here’s a look at Tennessee’s injury report and potential inactives, with the official list being available about 90 minutes before kickoff.

Titans inactives/players with injury designation

DT Teair Tart (questionable) - ankle

The impact

Running back Derrick Henry has been activated off injured reserve and is expected to play, but the Titans don’t have to release his practice status as part of that designation. Tart’s injury status won’t have much of an impact, as he plays about a quarter of the team’s defensive snaps if he does suit up. Henry was the big key ahead of this game, and it looks like the Bengals will have to deal with him Saturday.