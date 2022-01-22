Full undercard for Gary Russell Jr. vs. Mark Magsayo featherweight title fight

Gary Allen Russell Jr. is set to defend his WBC featherweight title on Saturday, January 22nd against boxer Mike Magsayo. They’ll take the ring at Borgata Hotel Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, where the card will kick off at 9:00 p.m. ET. There will be six fights on the card ahead of the main event — we break down all you need to know to enjoy the full card.

For those in the U.S., Russell Jr. vs. Magsayo will broadcast on Showtime, so with a subscription, you’ll be able to watch on your computer or any of their apps for mobile or gaming consoles. If you’re in the UK, Fite TV will broadcast the action.

Russel Jr. is favored to win the main event over on DraftKings Sportsbook with moneyline odds at -400 over Magsayo at +300. Oddsmakers have Russell Jr. winning by decisional or technical decision as the most likely outcome in this bout with odds at -135.

Full Card for Russell Jr. vs. Magsayo