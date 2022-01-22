Gary Russell Jr. vs. Mark Magsayo live stream: How to watch featherweight title bout via live online stream

We’ve got a full card on the slate for Saturday, January 22nd, highlighted by a featherweight bout as Mark Magsayo looks to challenge Gary Russel Jr. for the WBC title he’s held since 2015. The fight will air from Borgata Hotel Casino in Atlantic City, N.J., with the broadcast starting at 9:00 p.m. ET. The main event is expected at around 11:00 p.m. ET depending on how long the earlier fights on the card will last.

To watch Russell Jr. vs. Magsayo, you’ll need access to watch Showtime. If you don’t have access to Showtime through your cable provider, you can get a subscription on their website for $10.99 per month. Once you’re signed up, you’ll be able to watch the fight straight from the website, or on their various apps available for mobile devices, gaming consoles and more. From time to time, they offer free trials, so be sure to see what current offers are available.

If you’ve already got a subscription to a streaming service such as Hulu or Amazon Prime Video, you’re able to add a subscription to Showtime to your package for a fee, which is then added onto your monthly bill.

Full Card for Russell Jr. vs. Magsayo