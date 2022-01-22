What time will Gary Russell Jr. vs. Mark Magsayo title fight start on Saturday, January 22nd

Mark Magsayo will challenge boxing vet Gary Russell Jr. for the WBC featherweight title Saturday, January 22nd. They’ll take the ring from Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey, with the main card kicking off at 9:00 p.m. ET set to broadcast on Showtime.

Russell Jr. has held the WBC featherweight title since March of 2015, when he won over Jhonny Gonzalez with a technical knockout. He last fought in 2020, when he successfully against Tugstsogt Nyambayar by unanimous decision. Now, at 33 years old and admittedly not fully healthy, he could be up for an even bigger challenge against 26-year old Mark Magsayo.

Magsayo enters the ring with a 23-0 record and has the benefit of having been the more active fighter among the two. He’s clocked three victories since Russel Jr. last stepped into the ring. He’ll look to use his youth, athleticism and aggressive style to help him snag his another featherweight title and perhaps put Russel Jr.’s 13-year storied career to bed.

Ring walks for Russell Jr. vs. Magsayo are expected at around 11 p.m. ET, but that will depend on how long the fights on the undercard last.

Full Card for Russell Jr. vs. Magsayo