Bracketology 2022: How many bids for each conference

As college basketball bracketology experts like Joe Lunardi, Jerry Palm, and Andy Kantz begin to project the field of the NCAA Tournament in March, one aspect that is always taken note of is the number of bids accumulated by each conference.

These numbers can give an indication of where the power lies in the sport for a particular season and the strength of individual teams heading into the tournament. A program coming out of a conference with, say, six NCAA Tournament bids will be judged differently than a team coming out of a conference with only two tourney bids.

To no surprise, the power conferences are well represented in the brackets with the Big 12, Big Ten, Big East, and SEC all projected to send around seven member teams the big dance. The Big Ten led all conferences with nine teams in the tourney last year so we’ll see if they can somehow replicate that this time around. Meanwhile, the Big East is having a bounce back year after sending just four teams to tournament a year ago.

This might be a light year for the ACC with just four teams projected to go according to Lunardi. Duke has been standing atop the conference as a potential No. 1 seed with Miami and Florida State surging in conference play. After them, it’s a mess of teams pulling each other down. Similarly, the Pac-12 remains the sleepiest of power conferences as they could send just four teams to the dance themselves.

On the flip side, the West Coast Conference could potentially put four to five teams in the tourney this season and that only bolsters the resume of potential No. 1 seed Gonzaga. BYU, San Francisco, Saint Mary’s, and potentially San Diego all have a shot at hearing their names called on Selection Sunday.

Conference Breakdown

Big Ten - 10 (Katz), 7 (Lunardi), 6 (Palm)

Big 12 - 8 (Lunardi), 7 (Katz and Palm)

SEC - 7 (Lunardi and Katz), 5 (Palm)

Big East - 7 (Lunardi and Palm), 6 (Katz)

ACC - 4 (Lunardi, Palm, and Katz)

Pac-12 - 4 (Lunardi and Palm), 3 (Katz)

WCC - 4 (Lunardi, Palm, and Katz)

MWC - 3 (Lunardi), 1 (Katz and Palm)