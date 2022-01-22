6 Duke vs. Syracuse: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

We have a high noon ACC showdown at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday as the No. 6 Duke Blue Devils play host to the Syracuse Orange.

Duke (14-3, 4-2 ACC) is trying to bounce after going down to Tallahassee and suffering a bitter 79-78 overtime loss at Florida State on Tuesday. The contest was tight throughout and the Seminoles managed to come out on the winning end despite shooting just 35.6% from the field. FSU’s RayQuan Evans ended up dooming the Blue Devils twice, hitting a game-tying layup with two seconds left in regulation to send it to overtime and draining the go-ahead free throws late to put them on top. Paolo Banchero led Duke with 20 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists in the loss.

Syracuse (9-9, 3-4 ACC) has been up and down all season long but did pick up a 91-78 victory over Clemson on Tuesday. This was a one-point game at the half but the Orange were able to utilize its effecient offense to hit the gas down the stretch and pull away late. Joseph Girard led with 23 points and five assists.

How to watch Syracuse vs. Duke

When: Saturday, January 22nd, 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, NC

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Duke -11.5

Total: 154

The Pick

Syracuse +11.5

Duke will be locked in to get past Tuesday’s loss and get back on track here but the team isn’t necessarily blowing conference opponents out by large margins. Syracuse’s defense is its Achilles heel but it has enough offensive firepower to cover the spread in a hostile environment like Cameron Indoor.

