11 Villanova vs. Georgetown: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 11 Villanova Wildcats ran into a speed bump this week and will look to get back rolling on Saturday when traveling down to Washington D.C. to meet the Georgetown Hoyas.

Villanova (13-5, 6-2 Big East) had its six-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday when losing a 57-54 rock fight to Marquette. Both teams experienced dry spells throughout the game but the Golden Eagles were able to outscore the Wildcats 18-9 over the final 10 minutes of the game to pull ahead for the win. Eric Dixon led Nova with 15 points and five rebounds.

Georgetown (6-9, 0-4 Big East) has had a brutal start to conference play and last fell 83-75 to Providence on Thursday. The Hoyas drained 13 threes as a team in this contest but were still unable to overcome the Friars. Donald Carey led with 21 points and seven rebounds.

How to watch Villanova vs. Georgetown

When: Saturday, January 22nd, 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

TV: FOX

Where to live stream online: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Villanova -14

Total: 139.5

The Pick

Villanova -14

Georgetown has not been particularly competitive against team ranked in the Top 100 in KenPom and Villanova has generally responded to losses well this season. Lay it with the Wildcats.

