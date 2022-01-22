18 Texas Tech vs. WVU: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 18 Texas Tech Red Raiders will be back in action at home on Saturday when welcoming the West Virginia Mountaineers to Lubbock, TX.

Texas Tech (14-4, 4-2 Big 12) came out victorious on Tuesday in a 72-60 home victory over Iowa State. After a low scoring first half, the Red Raiders were able to turn up the dial offensively down the stretch to pull away from the Cyclones. Kevin Obanor had 15 points and eight rebounds in the win.

West Virginia (13-4, 2-3 Big 12) is trying to get off the mat after dropping two straight games in the last week, The Mountaineers were last bested by Baylor in a 77-68 loss on Sunday, a game that the Bears were able to control even without James Akinjo. Malik Curry led the Mountaineers off the bench with 19 points and six rebounds.

How to watch WVU vs. Texas Tech

When: Saturday, January 22nd, 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, TX

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Texas Tech -8.5

Total: 125

The Pick

West Virginia +8.5

West Virginia comes in as the more desperate team as it tries to shrug off a two-game losing streak. It can muck things up defensively enough to keep pace so take the points with the Mountaineers.

