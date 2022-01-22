12 Kentucky vs. #2 Auburn: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The game of the day in college basketball will take place on the Plains as the No. 2 Auburn Tigers will try to make a case for a No. 1 ranking next week when hosting the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats.

Auburn (17-1, 6-0 SEC) has yet to be touched in conference play and did was expected of it on Wednesday when bulldozing Georgia for an 83-60 victory. The Tigers scorched the Bulldogs for the entire contest, leading by 25 at halftime and never looking back. Six different Auburn players scored in double digits including Walker Kessler, who had 15 points, six rebounds, and six blocks.

Kentucky (15-3, 5-1 SEC) has rattled off four consecutive wins and its latest came on Wednesday where it went into College Station, TX, and left with a 64-58 victory over Texas A&M. This was a game where the Wildcats found themselves down by 13 late in the first half and had to spend the rest of the contest wrestling away control from the Aggies. UK was fortunate enough to hold TAMU to just 1-of-22 shooting from three for the evening. Davion Mintz had 10 points and eight rebounds off the bench, Oscar Tshiebwe had eight points and 14 rebounds.

How to watch Kentucky vs. Auburn

When: Saturday, January 22nd, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Auburn Arena, Auburn, AL

TV: CBS

Where to live stream online: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Auburn -4

Total: 149

The Pick

Under 149

This should be a fun, tight battle between two elite teams trying to establish establish supremacy at the top of the SEC standings. These are two teams who rank in the Top 20 in adjusted defensive efficiency per KenPom and that’s what this game is going to come down to. Take the under.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.