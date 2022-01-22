23 Texas vs. Oklahoma State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 23 Texas Longhorns will look to end their recent losing skid when they host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday afternoon.

Texas (13-5, 3-3 Big 12) lost three of their last four games including two in a row, and they fell a point short against the Kansas State Wildcats at home. The Longhorns rate No. 17 overall in KenPom, and they are led by the defensive end of the floor. Timmy Allen is the team’s top scorer with 11.7 points per game, and five players average more than nine points per contest.

Oklahoma State (10-7, 3-3 Big 12) followed an incredible road victory over the top-ranked Baylor Bears with a one-point win over the TCU Horned Frogs at home on Wednesday night. The Cowboys are a completely one-sided team with a top-10 defense in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency, but their offense rates outside the top 175. Bryce Williams is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 10.6 points per game, but check the injury reports because he suffered an ankle injury earlier this week.

How to watch Texas vs. Oklahoma State

When: Saturday, January 22nd, 2:00 p.m. ET

Where: Frank Erwin Center, Austin, Texas

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Texas -8.5

Total: 125.5

The Pick

Under 125.5

A lot of signs point to the under in this spot. Oklahoma State really struggles offensively, but they have an elite-level defense, and Texas plays better on the defensive end than offense. Additionally, the Longhorns play at one of the slowest paces in the entire country, so possessions will be limited.

