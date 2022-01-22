5 Baylor vs. Oklahoma: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 5 Baylor Bears snapped a two-game losing streak earlier this week, and they will look to keep things rolling when they head on the road for a matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners.

Baylor (16-2, 4-2 Big 12) picked up a road victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers on Tuesday night. The Bears are still rated No. 2 overall in KenPom, and they are best on the offensive end of the floor. Baylor’s top scorer James Akinjo missed the game earlier this week, and Jeremy Sochan hasn’t played since January 8th.

Oklahoma (12-6, 2-4 Big 12) lost four of their last five games including each of their last three. In the three-game losing streak, the Sooners put up an average of just 58 points per game. Be sure to check the injury reports as CJ Noland is in concussion protocol, and Ethan Chargois has an ankle injury.

How to watch Baylor vs. Oklahoma

When: Saturday, January 22nd, 3:00 p.m. ET

Where: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, OK

TV: BIG12|ESPN+

Where to live stream online: Big 12 Now, Big 12 Now on ESPN

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Baylor -3.5

Total: 137.5

The Pick

Baylor -3.5

This is not the greatest betting spot for the Bears with their second consecutive road game, but they have a much better roster than Oklahoma even with all the injury issues on both sides. Baylor had been playing at an extremely high level before the losing streak, and they’re talented enough to pull away from a Big 12 opponent on the road for a second consecutive game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.