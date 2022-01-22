7 Kansas vs. Kansas State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks will take their three-game winning streak on the road for a matchup with the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday afternoon.

Kansas (15-2, 4-1 Big 12) will look for their fourth victory in a row after a road loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders two weeks ago. The Jayhawks rate inside the top 10 overall in KenPom, and they have one of the best offenses in the country in adjusted efficiency. Remy Martin returned to action for 15 minutes in Tuesday’s win over the Oklahoma Sooners as he recovers from a bone bruise in his right knee.

Kansas State (10-7, 2-4 Big East) picked up consecutive victories after losing each of their first four Big 12 games. The Wildcats have a solid defense rated inside the top 25 in adjusted efficiency, but they are outside the top 100 offensively. Nijel Pack is the team’s leading scorer with 15.5 points per game.

How to watch Kansas vs. Kansas State

When: Saturday, January 22nd, 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, KS

TV: BIG12|ESPN+

Where to live stream online: Big 12 Now, Big 12 Now on ESPN

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Kansas -6.5

Total: 139

The Pick

Under 139

Kansas State will do everything they can to slow this game down for their best chance at pulling off a home upset. The Wildcats rank No. 285 in possessions per game so they already play at a slow pace, and look for that to continue on Saturday, leading to fewer possessions and this under cashing.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.