13 LSU vs. #24 Tennessee: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Saturday evening college basketball slate brings us a ranked SEC showdown in Knoxville as the No. 13 LSU Tigers hit the road to meet the No. 24 Tennessee Volunteers.

LSU (15-3, 3-3 SEC) has hit some choppy waters with back-to-back losses in the past week, last falling at Alabama 70-67 on Wednesday. This was a tight affair for most the evening but the Crimson Tide were able to go up by 13 with less than seven minutes remaining. The Tigers kept chipping away at the deficit late but only managed to come to within three. Tari Eason led LSU with 26 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

Tennessee (12-5, 3-3 SEC) defeated Vanderbilt 68-60 on Tuesday, bouncing back from an embarrassing blowout loss to Kentucky last weekend. This was a back-and-forth game that the Volunteers were able to gain control of in the last 10 minutes of action. Uros Plavsic had 13 points and seven rebounds in the win.

How to watch LSU vs. Tennessee

When: Saturday, January 22nd, 6:00 p.m. ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Tennessee -5.5

Total: 131.5

The Pick

Over 131.5

This is a rematch of their battle from two weeks ago in Baton Rouge, a game where LSU prevailed 79-67. These are still two Top 10 teams in adjusted defensive efficiency but 130.5 is too low of a total to not take the over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.