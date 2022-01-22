16 USC vs. Utah: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

We’ll be treated to a Pac-12 showdown in Salt Lake City on Saturday as the No. 16 USC Trojans hit the road to face the Utah Utes.

USC (15-2, 5-2 Pac-12) was able to get back into the win column on Thursday when surviving a 61-58 road scare at Colorado. This game was tied at halftime and the Trojans were able the hang on with clutch free throws by Max Agbonkpolo down the stretch. He finished the game with 11 points and five rebounds. Chevez Goodwin had 14 points and 18 rebounds.

Utah (8-11, 1-8 Pac-12) have had an absolutely brutal foray into Pac-12 play and came out on the losing end of a 63-58 affair with UCLA on Thursday. The Utes actually held a one-point lead at halftime and were intertwined with the Bruins for much of the second half, but let things get away from them in the last 10 minutes. Lazar Stefanovic led with 18 points.

How to watch USC vs. Utah

When: Saturday, January 22nd, 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: Pac-12 Network

Where to live stream online: Pac-12 Live, Pac-12 Now app

Odds

Spread: USC -6

Total: 139

The Pick

USC -6

These two teams opened up conference play back on December 1, a 93-73 victory for USC. The Utes have come close in their previous two outings but the Trojans should be able to handle its business on the road here.

