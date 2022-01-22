9 UCLA vs. Colorado: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Saturday night college basketball slate brings us to Boulder, CO, where the No. 9 UCLA Bruins looks to pick up a road win against the Colorado Buffaloes.

UCLA (12-2, 4-1 Pac-12) emerged victorious on Thursday when edging Utah on the road for a 63-58 victory. The Bruins were entangled with the Utes in a competitive ballgame for most of the evening before being able to create some separation in the final 10 minutes of action for the win. Johnny Juzang dropped 28 points in the victory.

Colorado (12-5, 4-3 Pac-12) came out on the losing end of its Thursday night matchup, falling to USC 61-58. The game was back-and-forth throughout but the Trojans were able to gain the upperhand at the end to slip out of Boulder with the victory. Jabari Walker had 13 points and eight rebounds in the loss.

How to watch UCLA vs. Colorado

When: Saturday, January 22nd, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: CU Events Center, Boulder, CO

TV: Pac-12 Network

Where to live stream online: Pac-12 Live, Pac-12 Now app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: UCLA -3

Total: 136

The Pick

UCLA -3

This is a rematch of their battle on December 1, a matchup where UCLA emerged victorious with a 73-61 win. The Bruins would like a more commanding victory after barely edging Utah and they’ll do just that against Colorado on Saturday. Lay the points with the Bruins.

