15 Iowa State vs. TCU: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 15 Iowa State Cyclones will look to get things back on track as they are set to host the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday afternoon.

Iowa State (14-4, 2-4 Big 12) lost three of their last four games after such a strong start to the season, so we’ll see how quickly things can get turned around. The Cyclones have one of the defenses in the country according to KenPom’s adjusted efficiency, but their offense rates outside the top 100. Izaiah Brockington is a the team’s top player, averaging 16.2 points and eight rebounds per game.

TCU (12-3, 2-2 Big 12) had a two-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday night with a one-point road loss to the Oklahoma State Sooners. The Horned Frogs have a defense that rates inside the top 25 in adjusted efficiency, but their offense rates outside the top 125. TCU is led by Mike Miles, who is averaging 16.3 points per game this season.

How to watch TCU vs. Iowa State

When: Saturday, January 22nd, 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Iowa State -7

Total: 127.5

The Pick

Under 127.5

Games involving TCU have been extremely low-scoring in recent games, and there’s a decent chance that continues with two teams that rank outside the top 200 in possessions per game. Whether it’s TCU or their opponent, no team scored more than 60 points in the last three Horned Frog games, and one even went to overtime.

