NCAA basketball odds: Opening lines for college basketball on Saturday, January 22nd

It’s one of the better college basketball days of the season, with 14 Top 25 teams in action and two ranked-school matchups on what should be a day full of fun for the college cagers.

The No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats have found their form, and they can pick up one of the biggest wins for any team this season on The Plains as they take on the No. 2 Auburn Tigers. The ‘Cats are actually the better team than the Tigers according to KenPom rating, and are simply ruthlessly efficient at the rim.

Oscar Tshiebwe is one of the best players in college basketball, averaging 16.1 points and a massive 14.8 rebounds per outing. Auburn does it more with depth, but Jabari Smith is a lights-out shooter as a freshman. This should be a great one.

There are few underrated rivalries like the one between the No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks and the Little Brother Kansas State Wildcats, and any game vs. KU in the Little Apple is can’t miss TV. Ochai Agbaji is can’t miss television at 20 points per game, many of them spectacular. K-State is back on the bubble at 10-7, 2-4 in the Big 12. Wins over Texas and Texas Tech put them there, but a signature victory over their hated rival would put them in everyone’s projected bracket on Monday.

Here are the opening odds for NCAA Men’s Basketball on Saturday, January 22nd from DraftKings Sportsbook.

NCAA Basketball Top 25, Jan. 22 Time Visitor Home TV Spread Total Time Visitor Home TV Spread Total 12:00 PM Syracuse #6 Duke ESPN Duke -11.5 154 12:00 PM #11 Villanova Georgetown FOX VU -14 139.5 12:00 PM West Virginia #18 Texas Tech ESPN2 TT -8.5 128 1:00 PM #12 Kentucky #2 Auburn CBS Auburn -4 149 2:00 PM Oklahoma State #23 Texas ESPN OR ESPN2 Texas -8.5 125.5 3:00 PM #5 Baylor Oklahoma BIG12|ESPN+ Baylor -3.5 137.5 4:00 PM #7 Kansas Kansas State BIG12|ESPN+ Kansas -6.5 139 4:00 PM TCU #15 Iowa State ESPN OR ESPN2 Iowa St. -7 127.5 6:00 PM East Carolina #10 Houston ESPN2 OR ESPNU Houston -19.5 142 6:00 PM #13 LSU #24 Tennessee ESPN Tennessee -5.5 131.5 6:30 PM #16 USC Utah PAC12 USC -6 139 9:00 PM #9 UCLA Colorado PAC12 UCLA -3 136

