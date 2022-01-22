Who is officiating the Titans-Bengals Divisional Round matchup?

The Tennessee Titans host the upstart Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional round on Saturday. They will have long time referee Clete Blakeman leading the officiating crew. It’s always difficult to get a true idea of how well an officiating crew does their job, but as fans, the fewer delays due to penalties is always a nice thing.

Below, we’ll break down how Blakeman has stacked up against his peers in penalties called and how each team ranks in penalties called against them. His crew isn’t exactly the same as during the season, but as the lead, the referee can set the tone on how a game is called.

DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the Titans as 3.5 point favorites in this matchup.

Titans-Bengals officials Pos # Name Yrs 2021 crew College Occupation Pos # Name Yrs 2021 crew College Occupation R 34 Clete Blakeman 14 Nebraska attorney U 115 Tony Michalek 20 Vinovich Indiana chief executive officer DJ 79 Kent Payne 18 Rogers Nebraska Wesleyan agribusinessman LJ 9 Mark Perlman 21 Vinovich Salem teacher FJ 36 Anthony Jeffries 4 Corrente Alabama-Birmingham medical sales SJ 58 Don Willard 4 Corrente Illinois State physical therapist BJ 38 Greg Yette 12 Allen Howard defense contractor RO Mike Wimmer 19 Smith NYU producer RA Sebrina Brunson 2 Smith Florida Atlantic case specialist

courtesy footballzebras.com

Penalty calls out of 17 officiating crews:

Holding: 3rd

Pass interference: 10th

Roughing the passer: 2nd

Unsportsmanlike conduct: 4th

Penalty yards: 4th

Team penalties per game + ranking:

Bengals: 5.06, 32nd

Titans: 7.06, 17th