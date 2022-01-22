Who is officiating the Titans-Bengals Divisional Round matchup?

The Tennessee Titans host the upstart Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional round on Saturday. They will have long time referee Clete Blakeman leading the officiating crew. It’s always difficult to get a true idea of how well an officiating crew does their job, but as fans, the fewer delays due to penalties is always a nice thing.
Below, we’ll break down how Blakeman has stacked up against his peers in penalties called and how each team ranks in penalties called against them. His crew isn’t exactly the same as during the season, but as the lead, the referee can set the tone on how a game is called.
DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the Titans as 3.5 point favorites in this matchup.
Titans-Bengals officials
|Pos
|#
|Name
|Yrs
|2021 crew
|College
|Occupation
|Pos
|#
|Name
|Yrs
|2021 crew
|College
|Occupation
|R
|34
|Clete Blakeman
|14
|Nebraska
|attorney
|U
|115
|Tony Michalek
|20
|Vinovich
|Indiana
|chief executive officer
|DJ
|79
|Kent Payne
|18
|Rogers
|Nebraska Wesleyan
|agribusinessman
|LJ
|9
|Mark Perlman
|21
|Vinovich
|Salem
|teacher
|FJ
|36
|Anthony Jeffries
|4
|Corrente
|Alabama-Birmingham
|medical sales
|SJ
|58
|Don Willard
|4
|Corrente
|Illinois State
|physical therapist
|BJ
|38
|Greg Yette
|12
|Allen
|Howard
|defense contractor
|RO
|Mike Wimmer
|19
|Smith
|NYU
|producer
|RA
|Sebrina Brunson
|2
|Smith
|Florida Atlantic
|case specialist
courtesy footballzebras.com
Penalty calls out of 17 officiating crews:
Holding: 3rd
Pass interference: 10th
Roughing the passer: 2nd
Unsportsmanlike conduct: 4th
Penalty yards: 4th
Team penalties per game + ranking:
Bengals: 5.06, 32nd
Titans: 7.06, 17th