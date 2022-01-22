 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Who is officiating the Titans-Bengals Divisional Round matchup?

We take a look at the officiating crew for the Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals in the 2021 NFL Divisional round

By Chet Gresham
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor talks with the official during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Paul Brown Stadium. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Titans host the upstart Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional round on Saturday. They will have long time referee Clete Blakeman leading the officiating crew. It’s always difficult to get a true idea of how well an officiating crew does their job, but as fans, the fewer delays due to penalties is always a nice thing.

Below, we’ll break down how Blakeman has stacked up against his peers in penalties called and how each team ranks in penalties called against them. His crew isn’t exactly the same as during the season, but as the lead, the referee can set the tone on how a game is called.

DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the Titans as 3.5 point favorites in this matchup.

Titans-Bengals officials

Pos # Name Yrs 2021 crew College Occupation
R 34 Clete Blakeman 14 Nebraska attorney
U 115 Tony Michalek 20 Vinovich Indiana chief executive officer
DJ 79 Kent Payne 18 Rogers Nebraska Wesleyan agribusinessman
LJ 9 Mark Perlman 21 Vinovich Salem teacher
FJ 36 Anthony Jeffries 4 Corrente Alabama-Birmingham medical sales
SJ 58 Don Willard 4 Corrente Illinois State physical therapist
BJ 38 Greg Yette 12 Allen Howard defense contractor
RO Mike Wimmer 19 Smith NYU producer
RA Sebrina Brunson 2 Smith Florida Atlantic case specialist

courtesy footballzebras.com

Penalty calls out of 17 officiating crews:

Holding: 3rd
Pass interference: 10th
Roughing the passer: 2nd
Unsportsmanlike conduct: 4th
Penalty yards: 4th

Team penalties per game + ranking:

Bengals: 5.06, 32nd
Titans: 7.06, 17th

