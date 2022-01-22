College basketball injuries to watch for Saturday, January 22nd

It’s a big day of college basketball, and the difference between winning and losing for plenty of teams near the top of the board is what might happen before they take the floor. Injuries always play a factor, but especially in games such as Baylor vs. Oklahoma and LSU vs. Tennessee today.

We take a look at some of the key players that are questionable for action on Saturday, January 22nd in some major-conference matchups.

Syracuse vs. #6 Duke

Duke: Trevor Keels, calf (doubtful)

Oklahoma State vs. #23 Texas

OSU: Bryce Williams, ankle (questionable)

#5 Baylor vs. Oklahoma

BU: James Akinjo, tailbone, (questionable, game time decision)

BU: Jeremy Sochan, ankle, (questionable, game time decision)

OU: Ethan Chargois, ankle (out)

OU: CJ Noland, concussion (doubtful)

#7 Kansas vs. Kansas State

KU: Zach Clemence, foot (doubtful)

KSU: Maximus Edwards, surgery (questionable for season debut)

East Carolina vs. #10 Houston

ECU: J.J. Miles, foot (out)

ECU: Brandon Suggs, ankle (out)

#13 LSU vs. #24 Tennessee

LSU: Xavier Pinson, knee (doubtful)

LSU: Darius Days, ankle (questionable, game time decision)

#16 USC vs. Utah

Utah: Branden Carlson, appendix (out)

#9 UCLA vs. Colorado

UCLA: David Singleton, concussion (questionable)

UCLA: Jaylen Clark, illness (questionable)

CU: Joel Brown, illness (probable)