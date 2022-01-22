Sleeper captain picks for Saturday Divisional round DFS showdown slate

Coming off of Super Wild Card weekend, we have some stellar playoff matchups set for the Divisional Round. With two matchups on Saturday, there are a ton of DFS showdown contests for many people to get involved in.

If you are familiar with showdown contests, you have a captain spot, which is worth 1.5x points and multiple FLEX spots. If you pick the right captain, along with reasonably priced FLEX players, then you may find yourself winning some cash. Many fantasy football players put a quarterback in the captain spot, since they can bring in a lot of points. However, we are going to explore some other players who could fill that void.

A.J. Brown, WR, Titans ($12,900)

While the obvious choices would be Joe Burrow or Derrick Henry, I think Brown is a great option as well. With Henry back, the Bengals defense will be crowding the box doing everything they can to stop him. That will open the field up for the Titans passing game. In his last playoff appearance, Brown had six receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown while being covered by All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

The Cincinnati Bengals passing defense hasn’t been great to say the least. They allow 250.2 passing yards per game which ranks 27th in the NFL. The Titans will have to find some success in their passing game and their top receiver needs to have many targets. I expect him to be one of the top DFS receivers this weekend.

Aaron Jones, RB, Packers ($13,800)

Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, and Deebo Samuel are the easy picks here, but Aaron Jones is my surpriser. The last time the Packers played the 49ers, Jones had 19 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown. He also had two receptions for 14 yards. I actually expect him to get more involved in the passing game in this one. I expect the Packers to rely a bit more in the speed back over AJ Dillon.

The San Francisco 49ers defense allows 102.1 rushing yards per game which ranks 6th in the NFL. They showed how good they were in their matchup against the Cowboys. I think the Packers offense is tougher than the Cowboys and expect to see more explosive plays out of their offense as a whole. When Jones gets the ball, he makes big time plays. The Packers will have to get him involved or they could be on upset watch.