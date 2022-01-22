Nick Bosa questionable vs. Packers, what it means for the 49ers in the Divisional round

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa cleared the concussion protocol and should be ready to play for Saturday night’s divisional round matchup with the Green Bay Packers. San Francisco is coming off a 23-17 road victory over the Dallas Cowboys during Wild Card weekend, and they allowed 307 total yards of offense.

In the victory, Bosa finished with three tackles including 0.5 for loss with one quarterback hit before exiting the game late in the first half with the injury.

Fantasy, betting impact: Nick Bosa (concussion)

The 49ers defense ranks fourth overall in opponent yards per play, and Bosa is a major part of San Francisco’s success especially with a pass rush that is playing extremely well heading into Saturday’s matchup.

San Francisco will need to do everything they can to limit the Packers offense as Aaron Rodgers is coming into the playoffs playing at an extremely high level, so it has to be a relief for the 49ers to have Bosa available to their defense on Saturday night.