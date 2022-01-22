How to handle Marquez Valdes-Scantling injury in the 2022 NFL Playoffs

The Green Bay Packers are likely going to be without wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who is listed as doubtful with a back injury heading into Saturday night’s divisional round matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

Valdes-Scantling was injured in the first quarter of the regular season finale against the Detroit Lions, and the extended time off apparently hasn’t been enough as he is unlikely to take the field. On the season, Valdes-Scantling caught 26 passes for 430 yards with three touchdowns.

Fantasy, betting impact: Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back)

Without Valdes-Scantling in the lineup, the Packers activated Randall Cobb from the injured reserve. Cobb has been held out several weeks, and his last reception came against the Los Angeles Rams over Thanksgiving weekend. He should be the main beneficiary of Valdes-Scantling’s absence, but the threat of Valdes-Scantling speeding past the defense for a deep ball will be missed in the Packers offense on Saturday night.

Without many reserves ready to step in to take Valdes-Scantling’s role of the deep threat, Aaron Rodgers will look to Davante Adams and Allen Lazard early and often.