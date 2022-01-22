NFL Playoff schedule: Divisional round TV schedule, channel, start times, preview, live stream for Saturday

Coming off of Super Wild Card weekend, we have some stellar playoff matchups set for the Divisional Round. We’re expecting there to be much more competitive games in this round as almost every team looks to have a legitimate chance at making the Super Bowl.

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount+, Yahoo! Sports app

Odds: Titans -3.5, O/U 47.5

While the Tennessee Titans are coming off a bye in the Wild Card round, the Cincinnati Bengals won a nail-biter against the Las Vegas Raiders. This is actually the only matchup in the Divisional round that isn't a rematch from the regular season. It’ll be interesting to see what type of affect the first-round by has on the Titans.

Everyone looking at this one is wondering what role will Derrick Henry play. He’s looked good at practice which means he’ll likely play and if he plays, he likely won't be limited. The Titans will need him touching the ball as much as possible if they want to win this one. For the Bengals, Joe Burrow has been stellar over the past few weeks. This is another game that will likely be a shootout.

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live, Yahoo! Sports appp

Odds: Packers -5.5, O/U 47

The San Francisco 49ers went into Dallas and took down the Cowboys in the Wild Card round last week, while the Green Bay Packers had a bye. Getting healthy is crucial for the Packers, but the 49ers could’ve used that as well. Health could play a big role in the outcome of this one. The last time these two teams faced off, the Packers won 30-28.

Heading into this season, the Packers were the favorite to win the Super Bowl for a lot of people as they thought it’d be “The Last Dance” for Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams in Green Bay. After a shaky start, the Packers quickly turned things around and ended up tied for the best record in the NFL. The matchup between the Packers offense and 49ers defense will be exciting to watch.