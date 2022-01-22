GPP fades for Saturday slate DFS in the Divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs

Taking down a GPP tournament on DraftKings isn’t easy. More than just picking the right players, you’ve got to take into account how these players will be rostered by everyone else in the tourney and try to separate your group from the herd. There’s also plenty of luck involved, but hey, that’s just fantasy football. Here are three players to fade in your GPPs for Saturday’s two-game slate in the Divisional round.

AJ Dillon, RB, Packers ($5,100)

There are multiple reasons to use Dillon in GPPs this weekend. He’s $1,700 cheaper than Aaron Jones, who is coming off of a knee injury. He’s a battering ram for the favored Packers and could get a lot of work in the second half in chilly Green Bay looks to wear down the 49ers’ front. However, Dillon has basically been a touchdown-or-bust commodity for more than a month. If he doesn’t score, he’s probably going to leave you with around 6-10 DK points, and it’s hard to love his chances of reaching paydirt against a Niners defense that ranked second in rush DVOA in the regular season and shut down the Cowboys’ ground game last week (45 yards on 16 carries between Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard).

Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals ($6,600)

Burrow should be highly owned thanks to his decent price and recent play, as he’s thrown 10 touchdowns and no interceptions in his past three games. But while the Titans’ secondary is average at best, their defensive front should be able to create plenty of pressure on the talented second-year QB. You know the Titans will be looking to establish the run and control the clock, limiting Cincinnati’s possessions. Plus, there is some risk in having faith in a young quarterback making his first postseason road start. The Bengals haven’t been in this type of situation in a long time; who knows how they will react?

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers ($5,100)

Aiyuk has been really impressive since breaking out of Kyle Shanahan’s doghouse at midseason, and he’s reached double-digit DK points in each of his past four games. You imagine that the 49ers will have to throw to win this week as 5.5-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook and facing current and possibly future NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. But that means you will have to rely on Jimmy Garoppolo to get Aiyuk involved. Depending on Jimmy G is a generally tenuous bet simply because he’s not very good. Then you factor in his current hand and shoulder injuries and how those will impact him under frigid conditions at Lambeau Field ... it makes every 49ers receiver outside of Deebo Samuel fairly unappealing this weekend.