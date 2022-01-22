Jimmy Garoppolo player removed from final injury report, could he be limited Saturday vs. Packers?

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was removed from the team’s final injury report heading into Saturday’s divisional round matchup with the Green Bay Packers. He has been dealing with injuries to his shoulder in addition to his thumb, so he could be limited somewhat heading into Saturday night’s road contest.

In San Francisco’s 23-17 road victory over the Dallas Cowboys, Garoppolo completed 16-of-25 passes for 172 yards but did not throw a touchdown pass with one interception.

Fantasy, betting impact: Jimmy Garoppolo (shoulder, thumb)

The 49ers run the ball on 48.4% of their offensive snaps, which ranks fourth in the NFL, so a limited quarterback would not impact San Francisco like it would most teams that love to move the ball through the air.

Depending on how well the Packers stop the run, this might not be a significant issue for the 49ers. Green Bay is fourth in yards allowed per pass attempt, but their defense ranks No. 31 in yards per rush attempt. If the Packers’ rush defense continues to struggle, there is no reason the 49ers would stop as it would continue to keep Aaron Rodgers off the field as they control the time of possession.

If Green Bay can limit the rushing attack, Garoppolo will need to make big-time throws, and accuracy is not his strong suit.