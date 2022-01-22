Elijah Mitchell player removed from final injury report, could he be limited Saturday vs. Packers?

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell is off the team’s injury report heading into Saturday night’s divisional round game against the Green Bay Packers. He has been recovering from a knee injury, but there was never much of a thought that he’s in danger of missing Saturday night’s matchup, and he will be a huge part of the San Francisco offense.

Mitchell has taken on a significant workload, and he carried the ball 27 times for 96 yards in last weekend’s 23-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Fantasy, betting impact: Elijah Mitchell (knee)

Mitchell is a great play in just about any fantasy football format this weekend because the 49ers will do everything they can to have their running game excel. The Packers’ defense does well against the pass as they rank fourth in yards per pass attempt, but they rank 31st in yards per rush attempt.

If Mitchell gets off to a hot start, the 49ers should keep on feeding him the ball because it’s where the Packers struggle the most defensivel,y and bleeding the clock down is great for keeping Aaron Rodgers off the field.