UFC 270 predictions: Breaking down how the public is betting winners & losers

UFC 270 comes to you live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday, January 22nd. The PPV is headlined by a heavyweight title fight between the champion Francis Ngannou and the challenger Ciryl Gane. The five-bout main card also will see flyweight champion Brandon Moreno putting his title on the line against the challenger Deiveson Figueiredo. The early prelims start at 7:00 p.m. ET with the prelim card following it at 8:00 p.m. ET. The main card is tentatively scheduled to start at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Ngannou is considered the underdog in his championship defense against Gane, but the public is backing him. The majority of bettors are slightly favoring the champ and the money is heavily predicting a successful title defense. For the flyweight title match, Moreno is the favorite and he has the faith of the public with him. 76% of bets are with him and the majority of the money on the matchup favors him as well.

To kick off the main card, Michael Morales and Trevin Giles meet in a welterweight bout. Morales is the very slight favorite with -115 odds and Giles is barely an underdog with -105 odds. The public is split on this matchup as the majority of people are taking Giles to win, but the bigger bets are being placed on Morales who has 66% of the handle.

UFC 270 moneyline betting splits Fighters Odds % Handle % Bets Fighters Odds % Handle % Bets Brandon Moreno -180 59% 76% Deiveson Figueiredo 155 41% 24% Francis Ngannou 125 69% 51% Ciryl Gane -145 31% 49% Kay Hansen -235 58% 81% Jasmine Jasudavicius 190 42% 19% Matt Frevola -200 48% 71% Genaro Valdez 170 52% 29% Silvana Gomez Juarez 120 34% 69% Vanessa Demopoulos -140 66% 31% Tony Gravely -250 86% 84% Saimon Oliveira 200 14% 16% Michael Morales -115 66% 36% Trevin Giles -105 34% 64% Jack Della Maddalena -365 65% 88% Pete Rodriguez 280 35% 12% Raoni Barcelos -510 76% 91% Victor Henry 375 24% 9% Cody Stamann 165 27% 13% Said Nurmagomedov -195 73% 87% Michel Pereira -280 77% 88% Andre Fialho 225 23% 12%

