How public is betting and DFS considerations for Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane at UFC 270

UFC 270 comes to you from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday, January 22nd. The early preliminary card will kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET and will be followed by the prelims at 8:00 p.m. ET. The five-bout main card is scheduled to begin at 10:00 p.m. ET. The event is headlined by a heavyweight title fight which will see the champion Francis Ngannou defending his title against the challenger Ciryl Gane.

When it comes to the DFS decisions for UFC 270, you may want to look one of these heavy hitters ways. Sure, someone is going to win the title and someone will lose, but both Ngannou and Gane are known for their striking ability. Ngannou is coming off five knockout victories in a row while Gane scored a knockout himself in his last fight in August of 2021. Even though Ngannou is the underdog in this fight with +125 odds, he has the slight majority of bets heading his way and the money is following him.

Here are the odds and betting splits at DraftKings Sportsbook for Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 on January 22.

Odds and Betting splits

Ngannou: +125 (69% of action, 51% of bets)

Gane: -145 (31% of action, 49% of bets)

Winning Method odds

Ngannou By Decision: +1200 (2% of action, 3% of bets)

Ngannou By KO, TKO or DQ: +165 (66% of action, 60% of bets)

Ngannou By Submission: +1200 (1% of action, 3% of bets)

Gane By Decision: +250 (7% of action, 9% of bets)

Gane By KO, TKO or DQ: +200 (4% of action, 9% of bets)

Gane By Submission: +900 (19% of action, 15% of bets)

Tie: +500 (0.3% of action, 1% of bets)

Ngannou: $7,800

Gane: $8,400

Either of these fighters book-ending your DFS lineup would be a solid choice. Both of them are heavy strikers and are calculated in their offensive approach. While I don’t believe this one ends in a submission, they each have at least three submission wins to their records as well. Four of Ngannou’s last five fights have ended by first-round knockout, but I think Gane’s defense is something that helps extend this bout and it will go the distance. Because of that and it likely ending in a decision, I think that either of these fighters would be great for your lineup with preference to the champ, Ngannou.

