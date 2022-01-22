How public is betting and DFS considerations for Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 270

UFC 270 comes to you live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday, January 22nd. The PPV has co-main events with the final fight of the night being a heavyweight matchup between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane. Before that fight takes place, Brandon Moreno will put his flyweight championship on the line against Deiveson Figueiredo. The early prelim card is set to start at 7:00 p.m. ET with the prelim card following it at 8:00 p.m. ET. The five-bout main card is scheduled to start at 10:00 p.m. ET with the two title matches being the final two matchups of the night.

If you are looking at setting a DFS lineup for UFC 270, you will likely be looking for one of the competitors in this bout to anchor your team. Moreno enters the PPV not only as the flyweight champ but also as the most expensive fighter on the card. He is the -180 favorite over Figueiredo’s +155 underdog.

Here are the odds and betting splits at DraftKings Sportsbook for Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 270 on January 22.

Odds and Betting splits

Moreno: -180 (59% of action, 76% of bets)

Figueiredo: +155 (41% of action, 24% of bets)

Winning Method odds

Moreno By Decision: +225 (11% of action, 27% of bets)

Moreno By KO, TKO or DQ: +400 (14% of action, 13% of bets)

Moreno By Submission: +275 (21% of action, 16% of bets)

Figueiredo By Decision: +400 (13% of action, 10% of bets)

Figueiredo By KO, TKO or DQ: +500 (19% of action, 21% of bets)

Figueiredo By Submission: +900 (20% of action, 11% of bets)

Tie: +5000 (2% of action, 3% of bets)

Moreno: $8,500

Figueiredo: $7,700

No knock to Figueiredo, but even with the inflated cost, Moreno will be the more valuable fighter here. Between the strong and confident strikes and the ability to move the fight to the ground and pop a submission out of nowhere, Moreno has been fighting really well recently. Plus, Moreno has the submission win over Figueiredo in their last matchup back in June 2021.

Don’t get me wrong, Figueiredo still would have value for your lineup as he is also a solid all-around fighter, the edge just goes to the champ.

