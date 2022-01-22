Derrick Henry is active for Divisional round vs. Bengals

The Tennessee Titans announced their Divisional round inactives and Derrick Henry is officially active for their matchup against the Bengals. Henry was placed on injured reserve after suffering a foot fracture in Week 8 and missed the remainder of the regular season. He was designated to return on January 5 and was officially activated from I.R. on Friday.

This is massive new for the top-seeded Titans as they get their biggest offensive weapon back in the huddle for the start of what they hope to be a deep playoff run. King Henry was well on his way to producing yet another MVP caliber season before going down midway through the year. Through just eight games, he had already compiled 937 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns for the Titans.

From a DraftKings Daily Fantasy perspective, the only question is how effective he’ll truly be coming off a foot injury that sidelined him for over three months. One would say Henry has earned the benefit of the doubt and will be a must start for any users playing this weekend.