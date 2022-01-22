Nick Bosa is active for Divisional round vs. Packers

The San Francisco 49ers announced their Divisional round inactives and defensive end Nick Bosa is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Bosa was listed as questionable this week due to a concussion and was limited throughout the week. He officially cleared concussion protocol on Friday and will suit up for the playoff matchup.

This is a major positive for the Niners to be able to have their prized defensive end on hand to help hunt down Aaron Rodgers. Coming off an injury-shortened 2020 campaign, Bosa returned with a force this season and was selected to his second Pro Bowl. Through 17 games, the edge rusher came away with 52 tackles, a league-best 21 TFLs, 15.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles this year. He had already recorded three tackles, one QB hit, and half a sack against the Cowboys during last week’s Wild Card matchup before having to exit due to the concussion.