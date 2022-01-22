Elijah Mitchell is active for Divisional round vs. Packers

The San Francisco 49ers announced their Divisional round inactives and running back Elijah Mitchell is officially active for their matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Mitchell was listed as questionable this week due to a knee injury and was limited in practice this week. He was taken off the injury report on Thursday and will be good to go at Lambeau Field

The dynamic rookie running back has been a fantastic weapon for the Niners this year and made an immediate impact in their first playoff playoff game. Mitchell scored the opening touchdown in last Sunday’s Wild Card game against the Cowboys and ended up rushing for 96 yards as San Fran came away with a 23-17 victory.

From a DraftKings Daily Fantasy standpoint, Mitchell is a prime option to put in your lineups this weekend. Considering the frigid temperatures in Green Bay, the 49ers will most likely go with a run-heavy attack and that means plenty of work for the rookie tailback.