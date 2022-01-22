Jimmy Garoppolo is active for Divisional round vs. Packers

The San Francisco 49ers announced their Divisional round inactives and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is officially active for their matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Garoppolo was listed as questionable this week due to thumb and shoulder injuries and was limited throughout the week.

The Niners will have their starting QB in the saddle as the head into the frigid conditions of Lambeau Field to meet the Packers. Jimmy G has been battling through the thumb injury for the past month, missing the team’s Week 17 victory over the Texans and returning for the regular season finale against the Rams. In last week’s Wild Card game against the Cowboys, he went 16-of-25 through the air for 172 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception.

From a DraftKings Daily Fantasy perspective, it’d probably be best to sit Garoppolo. He was already limited by his effectiveness as a passer and with the below freezing temperatures in Green Bay, they’re going to lean into the run game anyway.