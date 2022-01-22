How to handle Derrick Henry injury in the Divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has been activated from the injured reserve, and he will be available for their divisional-round matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday afternoon.

Henry played in just eight games this season before going down with a foot injury. In about half a season, he rushed for 937 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Fantasy/betting impact: Derrick Henry (foot)

Henry has not played since Week 8, and he got an extra week to prepare as the Titans claimed the top seed in the AFC by winning their final three games of the regular season. It remains to be seen how big of a workload Henry will receive in his first game back, but Tennessee cannot hold anything back come playoff time. D’Onta Foreman carried the ball 47 times the final two weeks of the regular season, but he will take a back seat with Henry returning to the field.

The Titans will go up against a Bengals rushing defense that ranks No. 17 in opponent yards per rush attempt.