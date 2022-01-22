Marquez Valdes-Scantling is inactive for Divisional round vs. 49ers

The Green Bay Packers announced their Divisional round inactives and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is officially inactive for their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Valdes-Scantling was listed as questionable this week due to a back injury and was downgraded to DNP after a limited practice Tuesday.

This is unfortunate for the Packers as they’ll once again be without one of their trusted offensive weapons against the Niners. MVS’ 2021 campaign has been interrupted by injury as he played in just 11 games this season. He missed five weeks in the early in the year before returning in Week 9, where he played for essentially the rest of the year. He only caught one of three targets for three yards against the Vikings in Week 17 before being effectively shut down in the season finale. He finished the year with 430 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

