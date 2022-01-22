 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Marquez Valdes-Scantling is inactive for Divisional round vs. 49ers

The Packers published their inactives report for the Divisional round and Marquez Valdes-Scantling is INACTIVE against the 49ers. We break down what it means.

By Nick Simon
Green Bay Packers v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers announced their Divisional round inactives and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is officially inactive for their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Valdes-Scantling was listed as questionable this week due to a back injury and was downgraded to DNP after a limited practice Tuesday.

This is unfortunate for the Packers as they’ll once again be without one of their trusted offensive weapons against the Niners. MVS’ 2021 campaign has been interrupted by injury as he played in just 11 games this season. He missed five weeks in the early in the year before returning in Week 9, where he played for essentially the rest of the year. He only caught one of three targets for three yards against the Vikings in Week 17 before being effectively shut down in the season finale. He finished the year with 430 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

From a DraftKings Daily Fantasy standpoint, consider Allen Lazard as a value option in his place.

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for 49ers vs. Packers in NFC Divisional round

View all 32 stories

More From DraftKings Nation