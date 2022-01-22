Elijah Mitchell prop bets to consider for 49ers RB vs. Packers

We have made it to the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. On Saturday, January 22nd we will see the San Francisco 49ers hit the road to take on the Green Bay Packers in the second game of the day. 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell has been one of the bright spots on their offense and he is going to be chomping at the bit to get at this Packers defense. Here are three of his prop bets for the game.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Elijah Mitchell prop bets: 49ers vs. Packers

OVER 80.5 rushing yards (-115)

The 49ers' offense continues to be run-heavy either through Mitchell or teammate Deebo Samuel. Mitchell has at least 85 yards rushing in each of his past three games and in five of his last six games that he has played. The Packers gave up 109.1 rush yards per game in the regular season.

Anytime TD Scorer (+120)

Mitchell has found the endzone in four of his last five games either through the air or on the ground. In the first round of the playoffs, he had a four-yard run to start the scoring off in the first quarter. With the versatile looks that this offense has come up with, I think Mitchell finds the endzone.

OVER 18.5 rushing attempts (-120)

It doesn’t seem to matter if the 49ers are winning or losing, they are going to feed Mitchell the ball. He had 27 carries in the first round of the playoffs which tied a season-high that he had twice during the regular season. He has six straight games of at least 21 carries. In fact, of the 12 games he played this season, he had more than 18 carries in seven of them.

