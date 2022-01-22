Jimmy Garoppolo prop bets to consider for 49ers QB vs. Packers

The San Francisco 49ers advanced to the Divisional round after an exciting victory over the Dallas Cowboys during Wild Card weekend as they look ahead to their matchup with the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night. There are plenty of betting opportunities to be had for such a huge game, and here’s a look at the best bets to make for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jimmy Garoppolo prop bets: 49ers vs. Packers

Under 231.5 passing yards (-110)

There is no betting opportunity I like more this weekend than fading Jimmy Garoppolo in prop bets with just about everything going against him. He has an injured shoulder and thumb, and the below-zero wind chill will make matters worse. Additionally, the 49ers run the ball at the fourth highest rate in the NFL, and they’re going up against a defense that ranks No. 31 in yards per rush attempt. San Francisco is extremely creative in how they run the ball, and there is no reason they should not keep it on the ground as often as possible, limiting Garoppolo’s passing yardage total.

Under 30.5 pass attempts (-105)

For all the reasons above, the 49ers will look to avoid forcing Garoppolo to drop back to pass as often as possible because of all the success they could have running the ball. He is also going up against a Packers defense that ranks No. 4 in yards per pass attempt.

Under 19.5 completions (+105)

We’ll keep things rolling by taking one more Jimmy Garoppolo under. Lots of rushing attempts will bleed the clock down quicker than usual, and the 49ers would be smart to limit the passing attempts to keep Aaron Rodgers off the field as much as they possibly can. They need to minimize the difference in quarterback play, and a successful running game is the way to accomplish that.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.