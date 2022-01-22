Deebo Samuel prop bets to consider for 49ers WR vs. Packers

The Wild Card round is behind us and we are heading into the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. On Saturday, January 22nd we will see the San Francisco 49ers hit the road to take on the Green Bay Packers in the second game of the day. All eyes will be on the versatile Deebo Samuel who the 49ers have seemed to unlock as a cheat code on their offense. They use him in a number of formations and looks between being a receiving and a running back which increases the intrigue around some prop bets.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Deebo Samuel prop bets: 49ers vs. Packers

UNDER 4.5 Receptions (-110)

Maybe it is the rushing attempts that make Samuel feel so involved, but I thought that this felt low. When looking at his stats though, Samuel has fewer than five receptions in seven of his last eight games. He has been dominant in open space and on the ground, but he hasn’t had more than four receptions in a game since December 23rd against the Titans who have a terrible secondary.

OVER 38.5 rushing yards (-115)

Speaking of his rushing attempts, he has at least five attempts since the 49ers started using him like this in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Rams. In the eight games since that happened, Samuel had more than 38.5 rushing yards in four games. In the first round of the playoffs, Samuel carried the ball 10 times for 72 yards and a touchdown.

Anytime TD Scorer (-105)

Yep, you are reading that correctly, Samuel is favored to score. He has scored a touchdown in eight of his last nine games. The usage in both the receiving and rushing games for the 49ers makes Samuel dangerous and gives him more chances to score. San Francisco keeps finding new ways to use Samuel and defenses are having a tough time keeping him out of the endzone.

