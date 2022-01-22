 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Who will Bengals play in the AFC Championship?

The Bengals beat the Titans in the AFC Divisional round. Time to figure out who they’ll play in the 2022 AFC Championship.

By David Fucillo
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans
Quarterback Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals throws a second half pass against the Tennessee Titans during the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Nissan Stadium on January 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Tennessee Titans 19-16 to punch their ticket to the AFC championship game. The Titans/Bengals will face the winner of the contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, which will take place Sunday. The Chiefs are 1.5-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The AFC championship game will take place in either Kansas City or Buffalo, depending on who wins Sunday’s game. DraftKings Sportsbook posted some early lines prior to the games and the Bengals will be underdogs regardless of the matchup. DK projected them as a 6.5-point underdog against both the Bills and Chiefs. The line will re-open Sunday evening after the AFC Divisional round matchup concludes.

The Bengals took the early 6-0 lead in the divisional round contest, but Tennessee was able to tie things up on a Derrick Henry touchdown run. Cincinnati created some separation with a 10-point lead after a Joe Mixon score and appeared to have the game in the bag after intercepting Ryan Tannehill in the redzone, but the Titans defense was able to get a key stop. Tennessee dialed up a perfect pass to A.J. Brown for a score, and the Titans’ relentless pressure on Joe Burrow all day kept paying off. Tennessee looked to have the final drive in regulation, but Tannehill threw his third interception of the game. Burrow found Ja’Marr Chase on a corner route to set up the game-winning field goal for Cincinnati.

