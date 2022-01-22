Who will Bengals play in the AFC Championship?

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Tennessee Titans 19-16 to punch their ticket to the AFC championship game. The Titans/Bengals will face the winner of the contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, which will take place Sunday. The Chiefs are 1.5-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The AFC championship game will take place in either Kansas City or Buffalo, depending on who wins Sunday’s game. DraftKings Sportsbook posted some early lines prior to the games and the Bengals will be underdogs regardless of the matchup. DK projected them as a 6.5-point underdog against both the Bills and Chiefs. The line will re-open Sunday evening after the AFC Divisional round matchup concludes.

The Bengals took the early 6-0 lead in the divisional round contest, but Tennessee was able to tie things up on a Derrick Henry touchdown run. Cincinnati created some separation with a 10-point lead after a Joe Mixon score and appeared to have the game in the bag after intercepting Ryan Tannehill in the redzone, but the Titans defense was able to get a key stop. Tennessee dialed up a perfect pass to A.J. Brown for a score, and the Titans’ relentless pressure on Joe Burrow all day kept paying off. Tennessee looked to have the final drive in regulation, but Tannehill threw his third interception of the game. Burrow found Ja’Marr Chase on a corner route to set up the game-winning field goal for Cincinnati.